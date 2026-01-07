/Dhurandhar box office report: Ranveer Singh's film is a benchmark in Hindi cinema, overtakes Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office! Released on Dec 5, the movie has completed one month at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. With each passing day, the movie continues to create history at the box office and shatter records.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this action spectacle tells the thrilling story of an Indian spy who goes undercover to infiltrate the roots of terrorism in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar box office: How much has the movie earned so far?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Led by Ranveer Singh and widely praised for Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait, the movie continues to do great business across the globe. After a solid run, the movie has now surpassed SS Rajamouli's RRR, cementing its place in the top four highest-grossing films and becoming one of India's highest-grossing movies.

With the earnings of Rs 831.04 crore in the domestic market, the movie is now India's Highest-grossing Hindi movie. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the date of the movie's fifth week earnings.

''#Dhurandhar [Week 5] Fri 9.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 831.40 cr,'' Adarsh wrote in a post on X.

The movie has now surpassed the lifetime business of Allu Arjun's Pushpa2 Hindi. The movie has also overtaken SS Rajamouli's RRR domestic box office collection, which is Rs 782 crore. However, looking at the overall worldwide numbers, the movie is still behind.

With the collection of Rs 1,253.83 crore, the movie is behind Dangal(₹1,968.03–2,200 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion(₹1,810.60 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule(Rs 1,642–1,800 crore), RRR(₹1,300–1,387 crore).

Dhurandhar becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language; YRF reacts

As the movie continues to earn remarkable numbers, Yash Raj Films shared a post appreciating Aditya Dhar and the entire cast of the movie.