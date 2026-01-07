Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Maa Inti Bangaaram first look poster out! Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes comeback in Telugu cinema in a powerful avatar

Maa Inti Bangaaram first look poster out! Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes comeback in Telugu cinema in a powerful avatar

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 14:56 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 14:56 IST
Maa Inti Bangaaram first look poster out! Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes comeback in Telugu cinema in a powerful avatar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Made in collaboration with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, this project marks her return to Telugu cinema after three years.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up to make a powerful comeback in Telugu cinema with her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The 38-year-old actress on Wednesday shared the first-look poster on social media, sending fans to frenzy. She also revealed that the teaser trailer will be unveiled on January 9, 2026.

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Prabhu's comeback to Telugu films after three years, and she reportedly performs most of her action sequences herself. The actress gained a lot of praise for Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the first look

In the poster, Prabhu can be seen in an intense avatar with a simple saree. She appears to be inside an old bus, and her piercing gaze hints at an action-heavy role. As soon as the photo surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "Lady boss is back," and another said, "women power vibes."

Collaboration with Raj Nidimoru

This film marks her collaboration with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the Raj & DK duo. Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Maa Inti Bangaaram is produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures.

Trending Stories

The film also marks the actress's reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their beloved project Oh! Baby.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the film

During a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Prabhu said, "We’re building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaaram is born from that belief-it celebrates love, belonging, and the everyday values that hold us together."

She further talked about her journey as a producer, "My journey from actor to producer has been about growth, learning, and unlearning. Producing isn’t just about making movies; it’s about curating voices and shaping narratives that speak to the heart while remaining authentic and enduring."

Maa Inti Bangaaram reportedly went on floors on October 2, and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics