/Maa Inti Bangaaram first look poster out! Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes comeback in Telugu cinema in a powerful avatar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up to make a powerful comeback in Telugu cinema with her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The 38-year-old actress on Wednesday shared the first-look poster on social media, sending fans to frenzy. She also revealed that the teaser trailer will be unveiled on January 9, 2026.

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Prabhu's comeback to Telugu films after three years, and she reportedly performs most of her action sequences herself. The actress gained a lot of praise for Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the first look

In the poster, Prabhu can be seen in an intense avatar with a simple saree. She appears to be inside an old bus, and her piercing gaze hints at an action-heavy role. As soon as the photo surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "Lady boss is back," and another said, "women power vibes."

Collaboration with Raj Nidimoru

This film marks her collaboration with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the Raj & DK duo. Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Maa Inti Bangaaram is produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures.

Trending Stories

The film also marks the actress's reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their beloved project Oh! Baby.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the film

During a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Prabhu said, "We’re building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaaram is born from that belief-it celebrates love, belonging, and the everyday values that hold us together."

Also Read: Delhi HC asks to block over 160 piracy websites streaming Stranger Things

She further talked about her journey as a producer, "My journey from actor to producer has been about growth, learning, and unlearning. Producing isn’t just about making movies; it’s about curating voices and shaping narratives that speak to the heart while remaining authentic and enduring."