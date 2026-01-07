/Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s last film banned in Saudi Arabia? Details inside

Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan is gearing up to hit theatres on January 9, 2026. But the political action drama has landed into speculation days ahead of its release over a possible ban in Saudi Arabia, leading to concern among fans as it is touted as the actor's final film before he enters politics.

Is the film banned in Saudi Arabia?

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has not been given clearance from Saudi Arabian authorities, and the makers are allegedly planning to reapply for the certification after making a few edits.

However, earlier reports from The Week claim that the film is slated to release in Saudi Arabia on January 9 at VOX Cinemas.

CBFC delays

Another hurdle in front of the film is certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the film has yet get its approval.

As per reports, earlier only minor suggestions were given by the board, and a revised version had already been submitted. However, later it was referred to the Revising Committee after a complaint was allegedly filed regarding the film hurting religious sentiments.

Reportedly, makers have approached the court regarding the delay, and the next hearing is today, January 7.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth, and it stars Vijay as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan. The story revolves around a former cop and convict who adopts a girl and raises her. Packed with themes like national threat and a personal vendetta, it also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil.