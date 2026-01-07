/Irrfan Khan's 59th Birth Anniversary special: 8 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

On January 6th, the fans are celebrating 59th birth anniversary of the legendary icon, Irrfan Khan. The National Award winner has achieved great heights in his life and shaped the era with the unforgettable roles he played. Here are eight must-watch movies of Khan available on OTT platforms.
Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, acclaimed for his outstanding performances and quiet persona. He portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing his talent and versatility. Starting in television, Khan built his career in both Bollywood and Hollywood. He carved a unique place in the hearts of millions with his unforgettable charm and remarkable work. On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at eight must-watch movies of Irrfan Khan that helped him become a global face.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Irrfan Khan plays Paan Singh Tomar in the sports action film. The movie is considered a breakthrough in his career, winning him the National Award for Best Actor. It follows the true-life story of an athlete, Paan Singh Tomar, who is a seven-time gold medal winner at the Indian National Games. His life entered a dark chaos after his mother was murdered, and no one came to his support. He then decides to become a dacoit in the Chambal Valley due to corruption and personal tragedy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The legendary icon plays Saajan Fernandes in the romantic comedy film, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shaikh and Nimrat Kaur as Ila. The movie tells the story of Ila, a housewife, who accidentally sends a homemade lunch to a retiring accountant, Saajan. This leads to an emerging romance as they exchange letters and share their lives through the lunchbox.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the comedy drama, Khan plays Raj Batra alongside Saba Qamar as his wife, Meera. The couple tries to get Pia, their daughter, educated at a reputed school. But a drastic turn comes when they get to know that their background is holding Pia back. So, they decide to lower the standard and experience an unusual life structure, while ensuring that their daughter gets into the school.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the crime drama features Irrfan Khan as Maqbool and Tabu as Nimmi. The story revolves around Maqbool, an underworld don's henchman, who falls in love with his boss's mistress, Nimmi. The major turning point in the plot comes when she asks Maqbool to kill the don and become the next leader.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Irrfan Khan plays a Police Inspector in the Oscar-winning movie. It follows a teenager named Jamal Malik, played by Dev Patel, who lives in the slums of Mumbai. He then took part in the game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’, hosted by Prem Kumar (Anil Kapoor). The twist comes when he is suspected of cheating in the game.
Where to watch: Netflix
The star-studded romantic comedy movie stars Irrfan Khan as Monty, a charming, goofy guy. The movie follows Shruti (Konkona Sen Sharma), who was desperately looking for a husband through matrimonial sites and went on dates, but ultimately fell in love with Monty and married him.
Where to watch: Apple TV
One of the iconic projects of Irrfan Khan depicts him as a cab driver named Rana who takes Piku (Deepika Padukone) and her father, Bashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), on a road trip to Kolkata. What makes the story interesting is the unexpected nagging between daughter and father, and the fights over not-so-important topics.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In Meghna Gulzar's thriller mystery, Irrfan Khan portrays Ashwin Kumar. The movie highlights the Noida double murder of Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj. It includes the investigation and media interventions. The case gets complicated after the parents of the victims emerge as the prime suspects.