LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Irrfan Khan's 59th Birth Anniversary special: 8 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Irrfan Khan's 59th birth anniversary special: 8 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 07:49 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 07:49 IST

On January 6th, the fans are celebrating 59th birth anniversary of the legendary icon, Irrfan Khan. The National Award winner has achieved great heights in his life and shaped the era with the unforgettable roles he played. Here are eight must-watch movies of Khan available on OTT platforms.

Irrfan Khan
1 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, acclaimed for his outstanding performances and quiet persona. He portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing his talent and versatility. Starting in television, Khan built his career in both Bollywood and Hollywood. He carved a unique place in the hearts of millions with his unforgettable charm and remarkable work. On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at eight must-watch movies of Irrfan Khan that helped him become a global face.

Paan Singh Tomar
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Paan Singh Tomar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Irrfan Khan plays Paan Singh Tomar in the sports action film. The movie is considered a breakthrough in his career, winning him the National Award for Best Actor. It follows the true-life story of an athlete, Paan Singh Tomar, who is a seven-time gold medal winner at the Indian National Games. His life entered a dark chaos after his mother was murdered, and no one came to his support. He then decides to become a dacoit in the Chambal Valley due to corruption and personal tragedy.

The Lunchbox
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Lunchbox

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The legendary icon plays Saajan Fernandes in the romantic comedy film, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shaikh and Nimrat Kaur as Ila. The movie tells the story of Ila, a housewife, who accidentally sends a homemade lunch to a retiring accountant, Saajan. This leads to an emerging romance as they exchange letters and share their lives through the lunchbox.

Hindi Medium
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Hindi Medium

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the comedy drama, Khan plays Raj Batra alongside Saba Qamar as his wife, Meera. The couple tries to get Pia, their daughter, educated at a reputed school. But a drastic turn comes when they get to know that their background is holding Pia back. So, they decide to lower the standard and experience an unusual life structure, while ensuring that their daughter gets into the school.

Maqbool
5 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Maqbool

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the crime drama features Irrfan Khan as Maqbool and Tabu as Nimmi. The story revolves around Maqbool, an underworld don's henchman, who falls in love with his boss's mistress, Nimmi. The major turning point in the plot comes when she asks Maqbool to kill the don and become the next leader.

Slumdog Millionaire
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Slumdog Millionaire

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Irrfan Khan plays a Police Inspector in the Oscar-winning movie. It follows a teenager named Jamal Malik, played by Dev Patel, who lives in the slums of Mumbai. He then took part in the game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’, hosted by Prem Kumar (Anil Kapoor). The twist comes when he is suspected of cheating in the game.

Life in a... Metro
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Life in a... Metro

Where to watch: Netflix

The star-studded romantic comedy movie stars Irrfan Khan as Monty, a charming, goofy guy. The movie follows Shruti (Konkona Sen Sharma), who was desperately looking for a husband through matrimonial sites and went on dates, but ultimately fell in love with Monty and married him.

Piku
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Piku

Where to watch: Apple TV

One of the iconic projects of Irrfan Khan depicts him as a cab driver named Rana who takes Piku (Deepika Padukone) and her father, Bashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), on a road trip to Kolkata. What makes the story interesting is the unexpected nagging between daughter and father, and the fights over not-so-important topics.

Talvar
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Talvar

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In Meghna Gulzar's thriller mystery, Irrfan Khan portrays Ashwin Kumar. The movie highlights the Noida double murder of Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj. It includes the investigation and media interventions. The case gets complicated after the parents of the victims emerge as the prime suspects.

Trending Photo

Irrfan Khan's 59th birth anniversary special: 8 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
9

Irrfan Khan's 59th birth anniversary special: 8 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Nicolas Cage turns 62: From Leaving Las Vegas to Ghost Rider- 7 must-watch movies of the Oscar-winner on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Nicolas Cage turns 62: From Leaving Las Vegas to Ghost Rider- 7 must-watch movies of the Oscar-winner on Netflix, Prime Video and more

US vs Cuba: How Fidel Castro turned a US ally into a Cold War enemy
7

US vs Cuba: How Fidel Castro turned a US ally into a Cold War enemy

Venezuela President captured: Trump warns Venezuela to cooperate or risk new U.S. military attack
7

Venezuela President captured: Trump warns Venezuela to cooperate or risk new U.S. military attack

‘PM Modi not that happy with me’: Donald Trump reveals India's response on tariffs
7

‘PM Modi not that happy with me’: Donald Trump reveals India's response on tariffs