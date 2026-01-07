/Irrfan Khan's 59th Birth Anniversary special: 8 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Irrfan Khan plays Paan Singh Tomar in the sports action film. The movie is considered a breakthrough in his career, winning him the National Award for Best Actor. It follows the true-life story of an athlete, Paan Singh Tomar, who is a seven-time gold medal winner at the Indian National Games. His life entered a dark chaos after his mother was murdered, and no one came to his support. He then decides to become a dacoit in the Chambal Valley due to corruption and personal tragedy.