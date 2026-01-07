Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to hit theatres in THIS month; director Jeethu Joseph reveals

Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise is gearing up to return to theatres with its third installment. Director Jeethu Joseph recently confirmed the release window of the film at an event, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official date announcement.

Drishyam 3 release date

During the inauguration event of a hospital in Kochi, Jeethu Joseph announced that Drishyam 3 is planned for release in April 2026. Responding to the comments about the third part, the filmmaker said, "Drishyam is a film that has influenced many people. It carries a big weight within itself. That is why I would say one should watch the film without big expectations."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The movie can be watched in theatres in the first week of April. The official release announcement will come soon," he added.

At the event, he also drew parallels between cinema and life, saying that unexpected challenges in life are much like twists in films; one must handle them with confidence.

About Drishyam

The franchise has gained a massive fan base across India. Drishyam revolves around Mohanlal's character, Georgekutty, who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after a crime. The first film was released in 2013, and the sequel that continued the story years later came out in 2021.

Drishyam was adapted in many other languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and even Chinese. The third installment of Mohanlal's film also features Meena, Anaswara Rajan, and others in key roles.

When will the Hindi version be released?

The Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original starring Ajay Devgn is slated to release on October 2, 2026. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Panorama Studios. The Hindi version was recently making headlines due to Akshaye Khanna's exit from the film. Reportedly, Khanna opted out because of creative differences, and Jaideep Ahlawat has since been signed.