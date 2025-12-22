/Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 release date out: When will Vijay Salgaonkar return to cinemas? Watch promo

The makers of Drishyam 3 have finally confirmed the release date of the highly anticipated film. The third installment of the popular franchise features Ajay Devgn in the lead role and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026, worldwide.

About the promo

The release date was revealed through a promo shared on social media, and it read, "#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026." As per reports, the film is currently under production, and filming took place in multiple cities. The date October 2 is important to fans of the franchise as it is often referred to as ‘Drishyam Day.’

About Dhrishyam 3

In the upcoming film, Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, who is loved among fans for his intelligence and emotional resilience. He will once again be on the mission to save his family. The teaser also offered a glimpse of Devgn's intense and powerful character.

A hit franchise

The cast of the original film is set to return in Drishyam 3, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has co-written the script with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is presented by Star Studio18 and produced under the banner of Panorama Studios.

Earlier, due to creative and contractual discussions with the original Malayalam creators, the announcement promo was postponed from its originally planned date, October 2, 2025. Drishyam 3 is slated to release on 2nd October, 2026.

