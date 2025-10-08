/Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 teaser postponed: Here’s why the October 2 release didn’t happen

The much-awaited teaser for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 was expected to drop on October 2, a date that has become synonymous with the franchise’s universe. However, fans who were eagerly waiting for Vijay Salgaonkar’s return were left disappointed as the teaser didn’t release as planned. Reports now suggest that the delay comes from creative differences and legal clauses involving the makers of the original Malayalam Drishyam.

Why was the Drishyam 3 teaser delayed?

According to sources, the Drishyam 3 teaser, reportedly a one-minute-twenty-five-second cut, was ready for unveiling on Gandhi Jayanti. But at the last moment, the Hindi production team was forced to put the release on hold. While the official reason cited was the “incomplete background score,” reports claim there’s more behind the postponement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per Mid-Day reports, “There is an understanding between Malayalam franchise creator Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and Hindi producer Kumar Mangat. As per one of the adaptation clauses, the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film’s content without approval from the original makers.”

This clause reportedly came into effect after the Hindi producers prematurely announced Drishyam 3’s release date, October 2, 2026, shortly after Mohanlal’s Malayalam version began filming. The move didn’t sit well with Joseph and Perumbavoor, leading to a temporary halt in the Hindi team’s promotional activities.

Creative disagreement between makers

The Drishyam franchise has always been a collaborative effort across industries, but this time, tensions seem to be brewing. Initially, Jeethu Joseph was set to direct all three versions, Malayalam (Mohanlal), Hindi (Ajay Devgn), and Telugu (Venkatesh), for a simultaneous release in 2026. However, producer Kumar Mangat wanted his son Abhishek Pathak, who successfully directed Drishyam 2 (2022), to helm the Hindi installment.

This decision reportedly created friction between the teams, with the Malayalam side now aiming to release their version before the Hindi counterpart.

Work on the Malayalam version already underway

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have already kick-started the Malayalam Drishyam 3, with filming beginning in late September. In contrast, the Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna, is expected to begin shooting in December 2025 under Abhishek Pathak’s direction.

A Pinkvilla report said, “The Ajay Devgn-starrer will begin shooting on October 2, 2025, with a marathon schedule across real locations in Maharashtra. The film is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release.”

Drishyam: A legacy that redefined crime thrillers

The Drishyam franchise, originally written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, began with the 2013 Malayalam hit starring Mohanlal. Its intricate narrative and emotional depth made it an instant classic, spawning remakes in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and even Chinese. The 2021 Malayalam sequel and Ajay Devgn’s 2022 Hindi version both emerged as blockbuster successes.

Now, as Drishyam 3 gears up to close the story, fans across India are eager to see how both versions will interpret the final chapter of Georgekutty and Vijay Salgaonkar’s tale.

