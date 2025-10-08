/Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: Delhi HC sends notice to Shah Rukh's production house, Netflix over The Ba***ds of Bollywood



A new update in Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan's case. On Oct 8, the Delhi High Court issued summons and notices to Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment over the defamation suit over a scene on Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer and IRS officer Wankhede has accused the production house and streaming giant of damaging his reputation through the recently released show.

Delhi HC issues notice to Shah Rukh's production house

Delhi HC issued summons to the defendants, Gauri Khan, owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, Google, X Corp and Meta.The couple has asked them to file their replies within seven days.

Issuing summons to the defendants to sought their responses, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said, Let them take instructions and file a reply. Cannot pass an injunction order in general," as per Bar and Bench. The next hearing date is on Oct 30.

As per ANI, ‘’The court has asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.''

In the last hearing, Delhi HC questioned Wankhede over the maintainability of his plea, asking him to ammend defamation lawsuit.

"Your plaint is not maintainable here in Delhi. I am rejecting your plaint. Had your case been that you have been defamed at various places including in Delhi and the maximum damage has occurred in Delhi, we would still have considered the matter here in Delhi," Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said.

What Sameer Wankhede has said in his plea?

Wankhede, who arrested Aryan in a drug case in 2021, has accused the production house and streaming giant for defaming him with a content in the Netflix series. In the suit, he has mentioned about a scene, where a man, bearing resemblance with the officer has been shown. He has said that the scene "targets and ridicules" him.