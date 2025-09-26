/Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: Delhi HC questions former NCB zonal director over maintainability of his defamation plea

Sameer Wankhede had filed a defamation case against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in the series Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who had approached the Delhi High Court and filed a defamation case against the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and producer-actor Shah Rukh Khan over Wankhede's portrayal in the series. Now, reportedly, the Delhi HC questioned Sameer Wankhede over the maintainability of his defamation plea.
Reports suggest that Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Mr Wankhede how his plea was maintainable in Delhi and whether the cause of his action arose in the national capital. The Justice said, "Your plaint is not maintainable here in Delhi, Mr Sethi. Look at the cause of action jurisdiction. Had your case been that look, I've been defamed at various places, including Delhi, and maximum damage had occurred in Delhi, we would have understood and still considered the matter here in Delhi".
Also Read: Sameer Wankhede files defamation suit against SRK over Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, who appeared for Wankhede, said, "Web series is meant for across cities, including Delhi. Memees are against me qua people in Delhi".
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan recalls what flashed through his mind after knife attack: 'I remember thinking life...'
To this, the court has reportedly said, "Your plaint is not maintainable. I am rejecting your plaint. Had your case been that look, I've been defamed at various plans, including Delhi, and max damage is in Delhi, we would have still considered here".
Sameer Wankhede has sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and the company behind the Ba***ds of Bollywood. Wankhede claims he will donate the amount to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.
This lawsuit comes after a scene in the first episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a character who looks similar to Sameer Wankhede, landing up outside a Bollywood party, looking for people in Bollywood who are doing drugs. The clip from the show went viral on social media, and many compared it to the real-life incident that involved Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan.