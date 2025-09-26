/Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: Delhi HC questions former NCB zonal director over maintainability of his defamation plea

Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who had approached the Delhi High Court and filed a defamation case against the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and producer-actor Shah Rukh Khan over Wankhede's portrayal in the series. Now, reportedly, the Delhi HC questioned Sameer Wankhede over the maintainability of his defamation plea.

What did the Delhi High Court say about the defamation plea against the Stars of Bollywood?

Reports suggest that Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Mr Wankhede how his plea was maintainable in Delhi and whether the cause of his action arose in the national capital. The Justice said, "Your plaint is not maintainable here in Delhi, Mr Sethi. Look at the cause of action jurisdiction. Had your case been that look, I've been defamed at various places, including Delhi, and maximum damage had occurred in Delhi, we would have understood and still considered the matter here in Delhi".

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, who appeared for Wankhede, said, "Web series is meant for across cities, including Delhi. Memees are against me qua people in Delhi".

To this, the court has reportedly said, "Your plaint is not maintainable. I am rejecting your plaint. Had your case been that look, I've been defamed at various plans, including Delhi, and max damage is in Delhi, we would have still considered here".

All about the Sameer Wankhede case involving Aryan Khan's show

Sameer Wankhede has sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and the company behind the Ba***ds of Bollywood. Wankhede claims he will donate the amount to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.