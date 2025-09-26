/Pawan Kalyan's OG: Police STOP fan gathering organised without permission, FIR filed

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screen, and his fans couldn't keep calm. His much-anticipated film They Call Him OG, also known as OG, has hit theatres, and fans are going berserk. While some are going gaga over Kalyan's action sequences, others are simply enjoying the movie by organising fan events. However, one such event has now led to a problem. The Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against the actor’s fans for organising an event without permission.



FIR against Pawan Kalyan fans



On Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan’s fans in Bengaluru organised an event outside Sandhya Theatre in the Madiwala area without seeking permission. After learning about the gathering, the police dismantled the stage and removed all the speakers.

''When we got to know, we immediately reached the spot and seized the loudspeakers on Wednesday and asked the organisers to dismantle the stage,'' a police officer told PTI.



This is not the first time Kalyan’s fans have made headlines. In Karnataka, fans took to the streets to celebrate the movie’s release. In several viral videos, hundreds of Kalyan fans can be seen roaming the streets and organising huge events.

Meanwhile, in another viral video, a group of protestors arrived at the spot, throwing objects and attempting to disrupt the event. However, these videos have not been verified, and their authenticity remains unclear. It has been claimed that the clips are from Bengaluru. Reportedly, fans at Bengaluru tore the screens with the sward.

