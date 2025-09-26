/Bigg Boss 19 sued for Rs 20 million over unauthorised use of THESE songs

Bigg Boss 19 has landed in legal trouble. According to reports, the makers of the popular reality show have received a legal notice for unauthorized use of two Hindi film songs in episode 11 of the show. The Phonographic Performance Limited, India's oldest licensing organization, has sent a notice citing that two songs – Chikni Chameli from the film Agneepath and Dhat Tere Ki from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein were used without permission in episode 11.

The organization has demanded Rs 2 crore (approximately Rs 20 million) from the makers in damages and a licence fee.

They also accused the producers of the show, Endemol Shine India, of using the music recordings without securing a mandatory public performance license.

As per the report, the notice was served on 19 September. So far, the show has not released a statement on the matter.

About Bigg Boss 19

One of the most popular reality shows in the country, the 19th season of Bigg Boss, premiered on August 24 with Salman Khan returning as the host. This year the show comprises of contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Kunicka Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Farahana Bhatt, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, among others.