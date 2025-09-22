/Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama get eliminated from the show, but there’s a catch

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw the elimination of Nehal Chudasama from the house. However, her elimination was not an ordinary one. Nehal exited the house as Salman Khan announced her name on Sunday’s episode, but was soon shifted to a secret room.

Nehal bids a teary farewell to Bigg Boss 19 house

As Salman Khan announced her name, Nehal broke down and hugged her friends, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali. Before leaving the house, Nehal urged Farrhana to win the show for her. Kunickaa Sadanand, who has had several arguments with Nehal in the past, praised her dedication in the kitchen and the way she cooked for everyone.

Nehal moved to a secret room

Nehal was moved to a secret room soon after she exited the Bigg Boss' house. She was welcomed by Bigg Boss and told that only a few weeks ago, her friend Farhana had also been staying in the same room and had used the opportunity to her advantage.

Salman later informed the audience that there would be no elimination this week. However, this fact was hidden from the contestants inside the house. From the secret room, Nehal was seen closely observing all the contestants.

Nehal is shocked by Amaal’s stand

Nehal was shocked to hear Amaal criticizing her, along with Farhana, to Zeishan Quadri. Amaal claimed to Zeishan that he had never really formed any alliance with Farhana or Nehal. He also predicted that Farhana and Baseer would soon have issues.

Nehal was surprised and said, "Abhi do din pehle ye aadmi hum 5 logon ka group bannane ki baat kar raha tha, Zeishan ko bbahar nikaal kar (Just two days ago, this man was talking about forming a group of 5 people and leaving Zeishan out)."

About Bigg Boss 19

The 19th season of the hugely popular reality show is being hosted by Salman Khan, who has been a regular feature on the show for years now. The show witnessed its first elimination last Sunday as social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to be eliminated.

The remaining housemates include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama(in a secret room), Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Shehbaz Badesha.