/Mohanlal takes a stand for same-sex couple Adhila and Noora on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, Internet reacts

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal impressed fans and audience of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 over the weekend by taking a stand against homophobia. The stalwart is the host of the popular reality show, which is on air at present. Over the weekend special episode, Mohanlal confronted contestant Lakshi for her comments against fellow contestants and same sex couple Adhila and Noora. Mohanlal’s remarks have been appreciated by former contestants of the reality show as well as fans on the internet.

What did Mohanlal say on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Lakshmi, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 stated that Adhila and Noora would not be welcomed into other people’s homes due to their orientation. She even questioned their relationship and their right to be on the reality TV show.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Host Mohanlal looked visibly angry as he said, “Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?”

When Lakshmi doubled down in her opinion, he hit out at her and said, “I will welcome them to my home. You need to be careful with such comments when you’re here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you can't stand them, leave the house, get off the show.”

Who are Adhila and Noora?

Adhila and Noora met in high school while studying in Saudi Arabia.Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship. Their family was initially supportive of their relationship as they were unaware of its true nature.

When their families opposed their relationship, the couple fled to Kozhikode and sought refuge at a safe house.Noora’s family even tried to forcefully make her undergo conversion therapy. Adhila had to file a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court. The Kerala High Court eventually intervened, affirming their right to live together as a matter of personal liberty and informed consent.This verdict was celebrated as a progressive step for LGBTQ+ rights in India.Their legal battle led to the couple’s national recognition.

Mohanlal lauded by former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants took to social media to praise Mohanlal for calling out the contestant. Dr Robin Radhakrishnan from Season 4 wrote, “Lal Sir, Goosebumps, Pwolichuu! (He nailed it).” Actor and transgender activist Nadira Mehrin from Season 5 commented, “Lalettan has just said what the whole society had to say.”

Fans too praised the veteran actor for taking a firm stand against misogyny. One X user wrote, “Lalettan cooking kulasthree, sthreevirudhan and homophobics. What a guy. My respect for him has been way above the roof in the past few weeks.” Another wrote, “Not a fan, not a hater of this show. But this (fire emoji).”

An X user pointed out that a superstar like Mohanlal taking a stand matters, irrespective of the show being scripted or not, writing, “Not a fan of this show,& haven't yet dared to see even 1 full episode of this. But words coming like this from the mouth of a Superstar like, @Mohanlal need to be appreciated, it doesn't matter whether it's scripted or not,but he said it, that's all matters.”