/Hridayapoorvam: First trailer for Mohanlal & Sathyan Anthikad movie is out| Watch

Hridayapoorvam is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year, and as it gears up for its worldwide release this Onam, we finally get a trailer for the film. The movie stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead.
The first trailer for Hridayapoorvam has finally been released. Featuring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, the film promises to be a delightful and heartfelt watch. The nearly two-minute trailer doesn’t reveal much about the storyline, but early reports suggest that Mohanlal plays a man who has recently undergone a heart transplant. The movie also marks the reunion of Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad after almost a decade; their last collaboration was the 2015 film Ennum Eppozhum.
Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad have previously delivered some of Malayalam cinema’s most cherished films, including Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Pingami and Varavelpu. With such a celebrated history, audiences can expect Hridayapoorvam to be another fun and feel-good entertainer, perfectly timed for an Onam release.
The film was officially announced in January 2024, with shooting beginning in February 2025 and wrapping up by May. It is produced under Antony Perumbavoor’s banner, Aashirvad Cinemas. The story has been penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay is written by Sonu T. P. Cinematography is handled by Anu Moothedath, editing by K. Rajagopal, and music composed by Justin Prabhakaran. The supporting cast includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Lalu Alex, Janardanan, Nishan, and Baburaj.
Hridayapoorvam is set for a festive season release but will face stiff competition at the Kerala box office. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a superhero film produced by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, will mark the beginning of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Althaf Salim’s comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will also be hitting theatres around the same time. It remains to be seen which movie will emerge on top. Hridayapoorvam is scheduled for release on August 28, 2025.