/Mammootty to return to film sets after a short break due to health complications

Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty has resumed shooting after a short break from rumoured health complications. Fans and many from the film industry welcomed him back warmly by sharing social media posts.
Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty has established himself as one of the renowned and celebrated stars in the film industry. His milestone in career has been a canvas of myriad characters. After taking a short break from films for his health, Mammootty is back in action.
The Malayalam cinema icon had reportedly taken a break from filming in June as rumours of health complications surfaced. George, a long-time associate of Mammootty, expressed his gratitude and posted a heartfelt message with a photo of the actor.
Along with the photo, the caption read, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong—my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.”
The return of Mammootty has created buzz and stirred excitement among fans. Many commented with heart and fire emojis. With his return, he is all geared up for his work with Mahesh Narayanan.
Mammooty currently has Patriot, Kalamkaval and Drishyam 3 in the pipeline. Kalamkaval is an upcoming Malayalam language crime thriller film, which will be helmed by debutant director Jithin K Bose. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. The film will feature Meera Jasmine and Vinayakan.
While in Drishyam 3, the popular Malayalam franchise will begin filming this October. Recently, the producers of the film, Aashirvad Cinemas, shared a special video as a tribute to the previous two films. The story follows Georgekutty and his family, who are under suspicion for the murder of the son of a high-ranking police official. The sequel, Drishyam 2, came out in 2021, set six years after the original, and followed the family as they tried to rebuild their lives. It was met with critical acclaim.