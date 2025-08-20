/Mammootty to return to film sets after a short break due to health complications

Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty has established himself as one of the renowned and celebrated stars in the film industry. His milestone in career has been a canvas of myriad characters. After taking a short break from films for his health, Mammootty is back in action.

Mammootty resumes shoot, welcomed back by fans and the film industry

The Malayalam cinema icon had reportedly taken a break from filming in June as rumours of health complications surfaced. George, a long-time associate of Mammootty, expressed his gratitude and posted a heartfelt message with a photo of the actor.

Along with the photo, the caption read, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong—my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.”

The return of Mammootty has created buzz and stirred excitement among fans. Many commented with heart and fire emojis. With his return, he is all geared up for his work with Mahesh Narayanan.

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammooty currently has Patriot, Kalamkaval and Drishyam 3 in the pipeline. Kalamkaval is an upcoming Malayalam language crime thriller film, which will be helmed by debutant director Jithin K Bose. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. The film will feature Meera Jasmine and Vinayakan.