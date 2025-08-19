LOGIN
Watch these 7 hilarious and scary horror-comedy movies on Netflix

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 16:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 16:31 IST

The perfect blend of scares and laughs! From The Babysitter to Bodies Bodies Bodies, these horror-comedy movies on Netflix are must-watches for horror fans.

Horror and comedy may seem like polar opposites, but when blended well, they deliver both jump scares with a side of laughter. So if you’re in the mood for something spooky yet hilarious, these 7 horror-comedy movies streaming on Netflix are the perfect picks.

The Babysitter
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Babysitter

This Netflix cult favourite follows a teenage boy who discovers his seemingly perfect babysitter is part of a bloodthirsty cult. Equal parts gory, funny, and over-the-top, the movie is a wild ride.

Day Shift
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars as a pool cleaner who moonlights as a vampire hunter. This action-packed horror comedy mixes thrilling fight sequences with outrageous humour.

Love and Monsters
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Love and Monsters

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, where giant bugs have taken over the world, this adventure comedy sees Dylan O’Brien braving mutated monsters in search of his girlfriend. The film is packed with heart and humour.

Little Evil
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Little Evil

This horror-comedy puts a hilarious spin on the classic horror film The Omen. When a newlywed suspects his stepson might be the Antichrist, chaos ensues.

Studio 666
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Studio 666

Rock legends Foo Fighters star in this horror spoof, where the band rents a haunted mansion to record their next album. The movie is a fun mix of demonic possession, campy gore, and absurd comedy.

Lisa Frankenstein
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Lisa Frankenstein

A quirky horror-comedy with a dark twist, this film reimagines Mary Shelley’s tale with a teenage girl who accidentally reanimates a Victorian corpse.

Bodies Bodies Bodies
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Bodies Bodies Bodies

A fun satire of the slasher genre that pokes fun at Gen Z culture, this dark comedy follows a group of friends whose party spirals into paranoia and murder.

