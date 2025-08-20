Several videos of a fake Justin Bieber performing live at a Las Vegas club have surfaced on social media, leaving fans stunned. The impersonator was later booted out.
A very bizarre incident that took place at a high-end Las Vegas nightclub has left netizens stunned. Several videos of a man, who looked strikingly similar to Justin Bieber have left everyone in shock. He performed live at the club after tricking the staff and even took the stage for an impromptu performance. The videos have now gone viral on social media.
The fake Justin Bieber fooled the entire XS Nightclub in Las Vegas into letting him perform several of the pop star's songs on stage, before they realized who he was and kicked him out of the venue. Many clubgoers shared images and videos on social media platforms.
Turns out the impersonator was imitator Dylan Desclos. As per reports, the imitator convinced the staff of the nightclub pretending to be Bieber's management. The act was convincing enough for DJ Griffin to fall into the trap and welcome Desclos into the booth to perform, considering he thought him to be real Justin Bieber. The imitator even lip-synced the popular track Sorry and the unaware crowd was seen completely enjoying.
To add more salt to the wound, Desclos even raked up nearly $10,000 in bar charges. When the inconsistencies were noticed, he was then immediately kicked out after the truth was exposed, followed by a lifetime ban.
DJ Griffin took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with the caption, "How Bustin Jeiber duped me during my own set". Some were stunned by this incident, while some appreciated the song choices by the impersonator.
One user wrote, "Oh my god. This is amazing". Another user wrote, "The fact that you got swindled by Dupe Bienber makes it more iconic". "Amazing song choice by him and his 'team, ' if you think about it", wrote the third user.
Reportedly, the Instagram account of Desclos has now disappeared after being blasted online by the fans. More weird and alarming, he had the same tattoos and buzzed hairstyle as Justin Bieber.