/It's NOT AI-generated: Zelensky's dances in high heels, latex pants being misused on social media to tarnish him. He had a strong past in showbiz

One of the ways in which his detractors are trying to criticise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is by sharing videos from his past as an entertainer. The dance videos being shared include one in which he appeared bare-chested, wearing latex pants and high heels. Some feature moves so bizarre that I am not including them in the links, for fear they could be deepfakes. But one thing is clear: Zelensky had a strong run in Ukraine’s showbiz industry, before becoming a leader watched by the world for standing up to mighty Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. In fact, one of the roles he portrayed was that of a man who accidentally became president. Here is what you should know about the Ukrainian president’s entertainment past.

Zelensky was a showbiz star since the 1990s

Zelensky started as a comedian, forming the troupe ‘Kvartal 95’ in 1997. The troupe, named after his childhood neighbourhood, competed in KVN, a well-known Russian comedy competition, and gained regional fame. Between 1998 and 2003, Zelensky performed with Kvartal 95 in KVN’s Major League, touring post-Soviet nations.

In 2003, he left KVN after declining a job offer and experiencing an antisemitic incident (Zelensky is Jewish). Kvartal 95 then transformed into Studio Kvartal 95, a production company that created television shows for Ukraine’s 1+1 channel.

Zelensky was the director of Studio Kvartal 95

Zelensky took up leadership of Studio Kvartal 95 from 2003 to 2011 as its artistic director, turning it into one of Ukraine’s top entertainment studios, producing films, cartoons and television shows. In 2005, it launched the popular comedy show Vechirniy Kvartal on Ukraine’s Inter TV.

Zelensky was a key performer and producer of the show.

Acting career of Zelensky

The dance videos resurfacing currently on social media are mainly from 2006, when Zelensky won Ukraine’s Dancing with the Stars competition—something that, at the time, boosted his popularity.

He went on to star in romantic comedies between 2008 and 2012, including Love in the Big City and its sequel. He also starred in Rzhevskiy Versus Napoleon, establishing himself as a leading actor.

He was a general producer of Inter TV from 2011 to 2012, expanding his influence in Ukrainian media.

How reel became real: Zelensky acted as Ukraine’s president before becoming one

Zelensky gained international attention as the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian versions of the films Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017), earning global recognition.

Then, the most unlikely thing happened in 2015: Zelensky starred as an accidental president, and went on to become president of Ukraine. In the hit TV series Servant of the People, he played Vasiliy Goloborodko, a teacher who is elected president after his anti-corruption rant goes viral and strikes a chord with the public.

This established his image as an anti-corruption advocate and set the stage for his political rise in 2019. The show was a massive success and even inspired a political party with the same name.

Yes, Zelensky is an award-winning, influential entertainer of Ukraine

Zelensky returned as artistic director of Kvartal 95 from 2013 to 2019, producing content and performing.

He also founded the NGO The League of Laughter and produced 10 feature films.

He won more than 30 Teletriumph National Television Awards during this period.

Is it fair to target Zelensky for having been an entertainer?

His detractors are now using clips and videos from his past to tarnish Zelensky’s image. They’re calling him a puppet simply because he used to be a dancer and comedic performer.

Many world leaders, including US President Ronald Reagan, had careers in entertainment.

Zelensky’s showbiz years, while defined by his comedic talent, charisma, and media skills, should not be used as fodder for judging his performance as a president.

In a way, Zelensky is a victim of his own success in the entertainment industry. But it is noteworthy that, in spite of the power imbalance, Zelensky stood up to a leader like Russian President Vladimir Putin. His legacy should be judged on that basis—not on what he did for a living before becoming president.