Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump And European Leaders Press Putin To Agree To Meet Zelensky
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump And European Leaders Press Putin To Agree To Meet Zelensky
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 19, 2025, 11:29 IST
| Updated:
Aug 19, 2025, 11:29 IST
During the latest meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the atmosphere was markedly different from their previous encounter.
Trending Topics
russia
ukraine
zelensky
putin
trump
trending videos
Trump-Putin Ukraine talks underway in Alaska | Seated for 'high-stakes' meet
Bangladesh Army Chief Reaffirms Nation’s Secular Democratic Foundations
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump interrupts meeting with European leaders to call Putin
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Accepts 60-Day Ceasefire, Hostage Deal: Report
Trump Tariffs: Rubio Defends US Decision to Spare China From Sweeping Tariffs
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Backs Putin's Demand For Donbas
BREAKING: EU leaders join Trump-Zelensky talks; focus on territorial swap, security guarantees
Pakistan flash floods: Over 344 dead, 156 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BREAKING: Russian nuclear bombers roar near Alaska
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump Says He Will Call President Putin After Meeting
UN Warns Of Widespread Famine In Gaza | Over 180 Deaths From Starvation Reported Since War Began
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion
Russia- Ukraine War: Trump Sets Up Putin-Zelensky Direct Talks
Trump-Zelensky meet: Zelensky suits up for Trump as Ukraine's future hangs in balance
BREAKING: Trump, Zelensky hope for trilateral meet | Russia-Ukraine peace talks
BREAKING: Zelensky arrives at the White House | Trump Zelensky hold high-stakes talks
Survivors of Nagasaki: Hibakusha Preserve the Legacy of Atomic Tragedy
Cloudbursts Behind Flash Floods Wreaking Havoc in India, Pak
Houthis Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Strikes Israeli Airport
China offers 'pregnancy robot' for $14,000
Trump-Zelensky meet: Troop of European leaders to support Ukrainian President
Trump: Will provide Ukrainians with protection and good security
U.S. Revokes Over 6,000 Student Visas, Says State Department
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Zelensky's Big Message Ahead of Trump Summit
Mumbai floods: IMD issues red alert for next 48 hours, citizens advised to exercise caution
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's missile strike obligates key Ukraine depot
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Trump-Zelensky Talks: Did Trump pause his meeting with Zelensky to call Putin?
Gaza war: Israelis call for peaceful coexistence with Palestine, demand release of hostages
USA: Trump vows to end mail-in ballots and voting machines through an executive order
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Presents Ukraine Map to Zelensky
Trump-Zelensky meet: NATO membership, territorial integrity on the line for Ukraine
Trump-Zelensky meet: Zelensky says Trump has the strength to force Russia into peace
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
Trump says we need to discuss the possible exchange of territory
Pakistan’s Big Buys from China: Frigates, Tanks, Jets & Submarines
Russia-Ukraine war: Donbas becomes centerpiece of truce as Putin lays down condition for ceasefire
Trump-Zelensky Meeting: Zelensky, EU Leaders Arrive at The White House to Meet Trump
Trump-Zelensky meet: Ukrainian president arrives in all-black pant suit to Oval Office
India hits back at China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Says It Accepts Proposal For Ceasefire And Release Of Hostages
India–China Reset? Doval–Wang Border Talks, Modi–Xi Meet
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky's Suit, Highlight Of The Meet? Trump Praises Ukraine's President
Trump Orders Zelensky: Drop NATO, Abandon Crimea, 'Surrender and End the War'
Trump Whisper to Macron Caught on Hot Mic: " I Think He Wants To A Deal With Me"