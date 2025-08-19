LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine War: Trump And European Leaders Press Putin To Agree To Meet Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine War: Trump And European Leaders Press Putin To Agree To Meet Zelensky

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 11:29 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump And European Leaders Press Putin To Agree To Meet Zelensky
During the latest meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the atmosphere was markedly different from their previous encounter.

Trending Topics

trending videos