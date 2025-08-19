/What exactly happened in Trump-Zelensky meeting? Know in 6 points

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had a “constructive" and "specific” meeting on August 18 in the WHite House. It was better than the last time, as there was laughter and an exchange of praise in the Oval Office. The journalist, who mocked Zelensky last time for not wearing a suit, called him "fabulous" in his black suit. Trump added that he thought the same. But the pleasing environment did not go well in terms of the agenda the meeting was held for. Let's know the key eventshapened in the meeting and the outcome.

'I don't think you need a ceasefire'

Trump had previously said there would be "severe consequences" if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine. When he was asked if his ultimate goal remains unchanged, the American president he does not think that a ceasefire is needed in the first place.

"I don’t think you need a ceasefire," Trump said. He says a ceasefire is “good to have,” but he could understand why one country might not want one. "We can work a peace deal while they’re fighting. They have to fight. I wish they could stop, I’d like them to stop, but strategically that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other," the American president said.

Ukraine needs 'everything'

When a reporter asked the Ukrainina president what he needed from Trump in exchange of a deal, Zelensky said he need "everything." He says he needs a strong Ukrainian army – weapons, training, equipment, and intelligence.

He says he will discuss this with “our partners”, the “big countries including the United States”.

Trump talked to Putin after the meeting

Trump, after ending his meeting with Zelensky, said he spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin will speak to him again after these meetings today, “and we may or may not have a [trilateral meeting].”

“He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting,” Trump said.

'We will give them very good protection'

When he was asked if he was planning to offer Ukraine an Article 5-style security guarantee. He said this hasn’t been discussed yet, but says of Kyiv: “We will give them very good protection, very good security. That’s part of it.”

'Possible exchanges of territory to be discussed'

Trump also said that he’s optimistic that the group can reach an agreement that will deter future aggression against Ukraine. He also said the European leaders will discuss the “possible exchanges of territory" between Russia and Ukraine.

'Would prefer ceasefire, but it's not happening'