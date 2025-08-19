LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control

Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:44 IST
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control
During their recent meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a detailed map of Ukraine, highlighting areas under Russian control.

Trending Topics

trending videos