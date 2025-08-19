/‘Ready for a trilateral meet’: Zelensky on meeting Putin after talks with Trump in White House

The much-anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky has concluded. Different from the previous engagement in the White House, which took place earlier in February, Trump has assured him of working on the next step. The US president, who has already had a word with Russian President Putin, will be working on arranging another meeting to call for peace between the warring countries.

After the meeting, Zelensky said, "No, we don't have any dates (of a meeting with President Putin)... We confirmed that we are ready for a trilateral meeting, and if Russia proposes a bilateral meeting to the President of the United States, then we will see the result of the bilateral meeting.”

“After that, we can go for a trilateral. Ukraine will never stop on the way to peace, and we are ready for any kind of format, but on the level of leaders,” he added.

Trump also assured the Ukrainian leader of security guarantees, which is one of Zelensky’s key

concerns. “When Ukraine was given so called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence.”

After a fruitful meeting, Trump wrote on Truth Social,“During the meeting we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which guarantees would be provided by the various European countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine.”