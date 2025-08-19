'Location to be determined': Trump begins coordinating with Russia and Ukraine for next meeting

From what looked like a tough meeting for Ukrainian President Zelensky earlier in February, the recent White House engagement appeared to be seemingly different. Though the approach also changed, back then, the leader was alone representing his country and seeking help to end war; this time around, prominent EU leaders accompanied and backed his cause. After the meeting, the US president said, “I had a very good meeting…”

“During the meeting we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which guarantees would be provided by the various European countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” he continued.

Zelensky had also mentioned matter concerning security guarantees ahead of his meeting in the White House, “When Ukraine was given so called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence.”

Trump, after completing the scheduled meeting with the distinguished guests, called Russian President Putin. He mentioned that he has begun the arrangements for a meeting at a ‘location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky’.

He added, “Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine.” It is after the next meeting that a trilateral between the presidents of the warring countries and with Trump in attendance.