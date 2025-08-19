/India's oil purchase from Russia funding Ukraine war? Trump's aide makes sensational allegations

Amid talks of ending the Russia-Ukraine war, India's oil purchase from Russia has again made headlines. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro alleged that India's 'financial support' is helping Russia in the war against Ukraine. Navarro, who is instrumental in imposing the reciprocal tariffs on countries in escalating Trump's trade war, criticised India for purchasing Russian energy and defence equipment. He also warned that the US will hit "Delhi where it hurts.”

In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Navarro termed India’s oil trade with Russia “opportunistic” and “corrosive” to global efforts being made to isolate the Russian economy amid war with Ukraine. He also said that India was using dollars earned from trade with America to buy Russian oil, blaming New Delhi for "high tariffs." He also blamed the Biden administration for looking the other way and said that Trump administration is "confronting" the "geopolitical madness." He also claimed that crude oil imports from Russia after 2022 was not for meeting domestic consumption and that Indian refiners for “profiteering” by purchasing Russian discounted oil and exporting the processed petroleum products to Europe, Africa and Asia.



“This two-pronged policy will hit India where it hurts — its access to US markets — even as it seeks to cut off the financial lifeline it has extended to Russia’s war effort,” Navarro said. “If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one.” Navarro also accused India of “cosying up to both Russia and China.”





Trump's trade war and India's response

In continuation of ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs of April 2, Trump issued an executive order on July 31 that imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations.

In a statement published Aug 4, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, "India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation." “However, it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” it added.

Meanwhile, in what seemed to be a response to Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he won't compromise the interests of farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen of his country, even if he has to pay a price for it. He echoed the same sentiments in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. “Modi will stand like a wall against any move that harms them,” he said. Delivering a strong message, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the interests of India's agricultural community.

