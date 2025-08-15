Amid ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message reaffirming his government's commitment to protecting the interests of India's agricultural community. Addressing the nation, PM Modi stated that farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen remain a top priority for the country. He firmly declared that he would oppose any policy that poses a threat to their livelihoods, saying, “Modi will stand like a wall against any move that harms them.” Stressing his unwavering stance, the Prime Minister assured that India would never make compromises when it comes to safeguarding its farmers and rural workers. His statement comes amid a tariff war led by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. Without naming the US or Trump, PM Modi also highlighted the need for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in a world full of uncertainties and new challenges.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for India to strengthen itself by producing high-quality, affordable goods, guided by the principle of “Daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, higher value). He reiterated that self-reliance goes beyond just trade figures or currency strength—it is deeply connected to a nation’s internal capabilities. The Prime Minister warned that a decline in self-reliance weakens a country’s foundation and urged constant vigilance to safeguard and grow India’s strengths. Without directly referring to the United States, he advised that India should concentrate on enhancing its own abilities instead of attempting to undermine others. “We should not waste our energy trying to shorten someone else’s line. We must extend our own line with full energy. The world will respect our strength,” he said.

Trump's trade war against India

In continuation of ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs of April 2, Trump issued an executive order on July 31 that imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations.

Meanwhile, in what seemed to be a response to Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he won't compromise the interests of farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen of his country, even if he has to pay a price for it. Earlier, reports indicated that India is not agreeing to any terms by the US in the trade deal that would affect its farmers and dairy sector. Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Prime Minister Modi said, "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country's farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers..."