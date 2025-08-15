India is celebrating Independence Day on August 15, marking its freedom from British rule in 1947. The Prime Minister will hoists the national flag at the Red Fort and addresses the nation, highlighting achievements and future goals shortly.
India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, marking a historic moment in 1947 when the country broke free from British colonial rule after nearly two centuries. This day is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and leaders who dedicated their lives to securing India’s sovereignty. The centerpiece of the Independence Day celebrations is the national flag hoisting ceremony, held at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort in front of thousands gathered at the historic site and millions watching across the country on television.
Following the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister will address the citizens of India. This speech typically reflects on the nation’s achievements, outlines future goals, and pays tribute to the heroes of the independence movement. It also serves to inspire the countrymen to work together towards the nation’s growth, harmony, and prosperity. On Independence Day eve, President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the armed forces and central armed police forces personnel. She addressed the nation on the eve and condemned the "cowardly and utterly inhuman" terror attack in Pahalgam that happened on April 22. She also lauded the armed forces for demonstrating "strategic clarity and technical capability" by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.
On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, senior military officials who played key roles in Operation Sindoor—India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—were honoured for their service. Nine Indian Air Force pilots received the Vir Chakra for their precision strikes targeting terror camps and military sites across the border. Four Indian Army personnel were also awarded the Vir Chakra for their bravery during the operation. Additionally, IAF members operating the S-400 air defence systems during the May 7–10 conflict were recognised for their vital contributions in safeguarding Indian airspace during heightened tensions.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory effective from 4 am to 10 am on Friday, with restrictions and diversions in place on several major roads due to Independence Day preparations. Key routes near Red Fort—such as Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail), Lothian Road (GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail), and SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk)—will be off-limits to general traffic. Security has been significantly intensified citywide, with over 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic officers deployed. Snipers on rooftops and increased camera surveillance will further ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.
Across the country, Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Schools, government institutions, and communities organize cultural programs, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and parades. Major landmarks and monuments, including India Gate, Charminar, and Victoria Memorial, are illuminated in the colors of the national flag, adding to the festive atmosphere.
As India celebrates 79th Independence Day, security has been significantly tightened across the national capital. Multiple layers of security have been deployed, including paramilitary forces, Delhi Police personnel, and specialised units such as anti-drone squads and sniffer dog teams.
As the nation celebrates its 79th Independence Day, iconic monuments across India have come alive with stunning tricolour illuminations. From historic landmarks to modern architectural marvels, buildings are bathed in the vibrant hues of saffron, white, and green—symbolising unity, pride, and patriotism. These dazzling displays not only light up the skyline but also evoke a deep sense of national spirit and celebration.
Every year, people often get confused about which Independence Day India is celebrating. In 2025, for example, many are unsure whether it’s the 78th or 79th.
The confusion usually comes from a simple subtraction:
2025 - 1947 = 78,
which makes people think it’s the 78th Independence Day. But that’s not accurate.
Here’s the correct way to calculate it:
India’s first Independence Day was in 1947. So, 1947 is counted as the 1st, not the 0th. That means in 2025, it will be the 79th Independence Day.
You can also use a simple formula:
(Current Year - 1947) + 1
So, (2025 - 1947) + 1 = 79
1947 = 1st Independence Day
2024 = 78th
2025 = 79th Independence Day
Always remember to add 1 after subtracting!
President Droupadi Murmu has conferred the Tatrakshak Medals on five members of the Indian Coast Guard, as announced by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. The Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Commandant Srinivas Gadam, Junior Commandant Ankit Sharma, and Rajkamal Attri in recognition of their outstanding bravery. Additionally, Inspector General Anupam Rai and Deputy Inspector General Bibhuti Ranjan received the Tatrakshak Medal for Meritorious Service, honoring their exceptional dedication and distinguished contributions to duty.
India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort at 7:30 AM IST. This year’s celebration, themed “Naya Bharat”, will highlight the country’s achievements and vision for the future. The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and streamed across official platforms, including the PIB and PMO YouTube channels.