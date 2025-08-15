India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, marking a historic moment in 1947 when the country broke free from British colonial rule after nearly two centuries. This day is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and leaders who dedicated their lives to securing India’s sovereignty. The centerpiece of the Independence Day celebrations is the national flag hoisting ceremony, held at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort in front of thousands gathered at the historic site and millions watching across the country on television.

Following the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister will address the citizens of India. This speech typically reflects on the nation’s achievements, outlines future goals, and pays tribute to the heroes of the independence movement. It also serves to inspire the countrymen to work together towards the nation’s growth, harmony, and prosperity. On Independence Day eve, President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the armed forces and central armed police forces personnel. She addressed the nation on the eve and condemned the "cowardly and utterly inhuman" terror attack in Pahalgam that happened on April 22. She also lauded the armed forces for demonstrating "strategic clarity and technical capability" by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, senior military officials who played key roles in Operation Sindoor—India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—were honoured for their service. Nine Indian Air Force pilots received the Vir Chakra for their precision strikes targeting terror camps and military sites across the border. Four Indian Army personnel were also awarded the Vir Chakra for their bravery during the operation. Additionally, IAF members operating the S-400 air defence systems during the May 7–10 conflict were recognised for their vital contributions in safeguarding Indian airspace during heightened tensions.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory effective from 4 am to 10 am on Friday, with restrictions and diversions in place on several major roads due to Independence Day preparations. Key routes near Red Fort—such as Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail), Lothian Road (GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail), and SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk)—will be off-limits to general traffic. Security has been significantly intensified citywide, with over 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic officers deployed. Snipers on rooftops and increased camera surveillance will further ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Across the country, Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Schools, government institutions, and communities organize cultural programs, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and parades. Major landmarks and monuments, including India Gate, Charminar, and Victoria Memorial, are illuminated in the colors of the national flag, adding to the festive atmosphere.