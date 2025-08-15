As India celebrates its Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the country’s freedom fighters, who worked relentlessly to free India from its colonial past. He lauded the grit and valour of the soldiers securing the borders. PM Modi highlighted the doctrine of ‘New India’, which has zero tolerance for terrorism and threats. He said, “India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore; we won’t fall for any blackmail.”

“Destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread, new revelations are being made every day,” his statement comes after the leadership across the border made statements that threaten of nuclear action.

India witnessed its worst terror attack after the Mumbai attacks on April 22. It was orchestrated by terrorists linked to Pakistan that claimed 26 innocent lives. This incident numbed the nation and sent shockwaves across; a month after Islamabad’s inaction towards terrorism, India carried out Operation Sindoor. In precision strikes on the terrorist organisations operating in Pakistan and PoK, New Delhi destroyed major infrastructure.

"I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination. On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion...Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage,” he continued.