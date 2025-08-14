President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday and said that India is well on its way to becoming a self-reliant nation. She said that by celebrating the day, the nation will pay tribute to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices won India its independence from British rule.

"The fifteenth of August is a date etched in our collective memory. During the long years of colonial rule, generations of Indians dreamt of the day of Independence. Men and women, old and young, from all parts of the country, yearned to throw away the yoke of foreign rule. Their struggle was marked by robust optimism, which has continued to propel our progress since Independence, too. As we salute the Tricolour tomorrow, we will also be paying homage to the memory of all freedom fighters whose sacrifices won India Independence on the 15th of August, 78 years ago," she said.

She said India's four main Constitutional values – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – were discovered during the freedom struggle.