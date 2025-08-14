/Independence Day: Important films on partition that one needs to watch

The only TV show to make it to this list is Govind Nihalani's haunting Partition drama 'Tamas', which was based on the award-winning novel by the same name by author Bhisham Sahni. Featuring some of the stalwarts of Indian cinema, including Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Dina Pathak, Deepa Sahi and others, the show aired on India's national channel Doordarshan in 1988 and narrated the plight of the Hindus and Sikhs in riot-ridden Punjab during 1947.

