/PM Modi launches demography mission after acknowledging threat posed by infiltrators at the borders

PM Modi acknowledged that the country is facing changing the demography. He alerted that this is causing internal disruptions in the regions. He said, “Infiltrators are stealing the livelihood from our youth, they are targeting our sisters and daughters."
On India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alerted the nation on the threats posed by infiltrators. He said it is changing the demography of the nation, these conspiracies will have grave ramifications, he noted. Citing that it the need of the hour, the PM launched a demography mission. In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said, “The country’s demography is being changed, new seeds of turmoil are being sown.”
He continued, “I want to warn the nation of a concern, a conspiracy is unfolding in our nation. Infiltrators are stealing the livelihood from our youth, they are targeting our sisters and daughters. They are capturing the lands of innocent adivasis, the country will not tolerate this.”
PM Modi warned, “When there are changes in the demography of a country, it threatens national security. It creates tension; it creates communal issues. No country in the world will hand over their nation to infiltrators. India isn’t that country either.”
Invoking a sense of responsibility towards the nation’s freedom fighters, he said, “Our ancestors have given us a free India; it is our duty towards them to protect our land, and we do not accept this.”
In his Independence Day address, the prime minister also highlighted the doctrine of ‘New India’, which has zero tolerance for terrorism and threats. He said, “India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore; we won’t fall for any blackmail. Destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread that new revelations are being made every day." His statement comes after the leadership across the border made statements that threaten of nuclear action.