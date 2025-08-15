/Independence Day | 'Made in India' semiconductor will be in market within a year: PM Modi

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nation will introduce ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chips, which will be available in the market within a year.
From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged that the 21st century is technology-driven. And at such a competitive time, he announced that the nation will introduce ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chips, which will be available in the market within a year. He also mentioned that the idea of setting up a semiconductor factory had been discussed over 50-60 years ago. After which, several countries have acted upon it and are ruling the roost in this aspect of technology.
“Nobody can deny 21 century is technology-driven.We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode...By the end of this year, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market, he said.
"When we speak of different aspects of technology, I draw your attention to semiconductors, as an example. I am not at the Red Fort to criticise any government; I do not want to do it. But the youth of the country should know about it. File work on semiconductors began 50-60 years ago in our country. The idea of semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago. You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago. We lost 50-60 years..." he added.
Laying emphasis on ‘Made in India’ he highlighted how self-reliance is the best of assurance any nation can have. Citing Operation Sindoor as an example, he said, "We have seen the wonders of Made in India in Operation Sindoor. Even the enemy was shocked at the kind of ammunition that was destroying them within seconds. Had we not been self-reliant, would we have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor at such a level? In the last 10 years, we set our target to become self-reliant in the defence sector, and today we are seeing the results."