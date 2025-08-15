/‘Caused unimaginable suffering’: PM Modi says ‘unfair’ and ‘one-sided’ Indus Waters Treaty not acceptable to India

During his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “unfair” and “one-sided” Indus Waters Treaty will not be acceptable to India in the interest of the country and its farmers. He said that India will not tolerate the injustice brought by this agreement, due to which our farmers have suffered for decades.

The treaty was suspended by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22.

“India has decided that blood and water won’t flow together. Indians now came to know how unfair and one-sided the Indus Waters Treaty is,” he said. “Water flowing from India’s rivers is nurturing the farms of the enemy, while our own farmers and land have suffered without water.”