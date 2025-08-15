/'Far-reaching...': US extends Independence Day wishes to India, day after thanking Pak on counterterrorism

Extending Independence Day wishes to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the ties between the two nations as “consequential and far-reaching.” He termed India as the world’s largest democracy while the US as the oldest democracy, and highlighted that both nations share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific, with ties spanning industries, innovation, advanced technologies, and space. His greetings come amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the US and a day after America extended Independence Day wishes to Pakistan. In his wish to Pakistan, Rubio appreciated the engagement on counterterrorism and trade.

“The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our shared vision unites our two countries for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region,” Rubio said in a statement. “Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” he added.

India's Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation. In a big message to the US amid the ongoing tariff war, PM Modi said that he will never compromise with the needs of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen. He firmly declared that he would oppose any policy that poses a threat to their livelihoods, saying, “Modi will stand like a wall against any move that harms them.” He also stressed the need for self-reliance in each sector amid the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Trump on India. PM Modi also emphasised the need for India to strengthen itself by producing high-quality, affordable goods, guided by the principle of “Daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, higher value). Without directly referring to the United States, he advised that India should concentrate on enhancing its own abilities instead of attempting to undermine others. “We should not waste our energy trying to shorten someone else’s line. We must extend our own line with full energy. The world will respect our strength,” he said.