/Independence Day 2025: India Targeting Tenfold Rise In Nuclear Energy By 2047: PM Modi On I-Day

Published: Aug 15, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 09:44 IST
As India celebrates its Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the country’s freedom fighters, who worked relentlessly to free India from its colonial past. He lauded the grit and valour of the soldiers securing the borders. PM Modi highlighted the doctrine of ‘New India’, which has zero tolerance for terrorism and threats. He said, “India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore; we won’t fall for any blackmail.”