/‘Destruction in Pakistan so big that…’: PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor, condemns Pahalgam terror attack in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor in his address to the nation on India’s 79th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

“I am proud that today I got an opportunity to salute the Indian Armed Forces of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort. Our brave forces have punished the enemy beyond their imagination.”



“On April 22, in Pahalgam, cross-border terrorists infiltrated and killed people after asking about their religion. They killed husbands in front of their wives, killed fathers in front of their children. The entire nation was filled with rage. Even the whole world was shocked after the attack.”



“Operation Sindoor is the very expression of that anger. After April 22, we gave our Armed Forces complete freedom to determine strategy, target, and time. And our forces did something that has never happened before in decades.”

