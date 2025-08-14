/79th Independence Day: ‘Naya Bharat’ to take centre stage; PM Modi to address at Red Fort

The Central government on Wednesday (August 14) announced ‘Naya Bharat’, the theme for the 79th Independence Day on August 15. The theme reflects India’s ambition to build a prosperous, secure, and self-reliant nation as it moves toward the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, an official statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort on August 15 and deliver the address.

This year, the coordinating organisation of the national event is the Indian Air Force (IAF), which will include a ceremonial Guard of Honour, 21-gun salute, and a special flypast with the national flag and the Operation Sindoor flag. Upon the arrival of the Red Fort, PM Modi will be welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Next, the PM will be introduced to Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GoC) Delhi Area, who will accompany him to the Saluting Base to receive the general salute and Guard of Honour inspection. The Guard of Honour, led by Wing Commander AS Sekhon, will consist of 96 personnel, one officer and 24 from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and the Delhi Police.

Following the inspection of the Guard of Honour, Modi will move to the ramparts, where he will be received by the Chiefs of the three services and the Defence Chief of Staff. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will be helping the prime minister in raising the tricolour, which will synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

Once hoisted, the tricolour will be given a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Air Force band of one JCO and 25 other ranks will render the national anthem. Following the flower shower, the prime minister will deliver a speech. On completion of his address, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will render the National Anthem. As many as 2,500 boy and girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will take part in the celebration. These cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will be sitting on Gyanpath, facing the Rampart. They will be forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo.

In order to generate patriotic enthusiasm among people and to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor, there will be a series of band performances pan-India for the first time on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. These performances will be done by Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles bands at more than 140 major locations across the country.