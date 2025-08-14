/India celebrates Independence Day eve: Stunning tricolour illuminations across iconic monuments

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, commemorating 78 years of freedom from British rule in 1947. On the eve, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, lauded Operation Sindoor, promoted local products, and iconic monuments were illuminated in the tricolour.
India Gate glows in the vibrant hues of the national flag — saffron, white, and green — as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The iconic monument stands as a proud symbol of India's unity and sacrifice, beautifully lit to honor 78 years of freedom and the spirit of patriotism.
Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) shines in the vibrant tricolour of the Indian flag, celebrating the spirit of Independence Day. The historic railway station, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands proudly illuminated, symbolizing India’s unity, heritage, and 78 years of freedom since gaining independence in 1947.
Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar glows in the vibrant tricolour of the Indian flag, celebrating 78 years of independence. The historic monument, a symbol of the city’s rich heritage, stands beautifully illuminated, reflecting the patriotic spirit and unity of the nation on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day.
Delhi’s majestic Qutub Minar is illuminated in the vibrant tricolour of the Indian flag, honoring 78 years of independence. This historic monument shines bright, symbolizing India’s rich heritage and unity, as the nation comes together to celebrate the spirit of freedom on the eve of its 79th Independence Day.
Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial is beautifully illuminated in the tricolour of the Indian flag, celebrating 78 years of India’s independence. This majestic monument, steeped in history, shines brightly as a symbol of national pride and unity, marking the spirit of freedom on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.
Kashmir’s Lal Chowk is beautifully illuminated in the vibrant tricolour of the Indian flag, marking a powerful tribute to India’s 78 years of independence. As a historic and symbolic center of political and cultural significance in Kashmir, lighting Lal Chowk in saffron, white, and green represents unity, patriotism, and the enduring spirit of freedom.
This adorable monkey proudly holds the tricolour, showing that India’s spirit of freedom and patriotism touches every corner of the nation.