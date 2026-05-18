/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3,000 T20 runs

From Chris Gayle to Shaun Marsh, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3,000 runs in T20s. This list also includes B Sai Sudharsan, Devon Conway and D'Arcy Short.
India’s young gun B Sai Sudharsan tops the list of fastest batters to 3,000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in 79 matches and 78 innings.
Shaun Marsh, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list, having completed his 3,000 runs in T20s in 87 matches and 85 innings.
Australia’s explosive batter D’Arcy Short features third on the list, reaching 3,000 T20 runs in 86 innings.
The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 90 matches and 86 innings.
Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle is the fifth-quickest to reach 3,000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 88 matches and 87 innings.