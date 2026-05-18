LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3,000 T20 runs

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3,000 T20 runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 18, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: May 18, 2026, 15:00 IST

From Chris Gayle to Shaun Marsh, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3,000 runs in T20s. This list also includes B Sai Sudharsan, Devon Conway and D'Arcy Short.

B Sai Sudharsan (India) - 78 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

B Sai Sudharsan (India) - 78 innings

India’s young gun B Sai Sudharsan tops the list of fastest batters to 3,000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in 79 matches and 78 innings.

Shaun Marsh (Australia) - 85 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh (Australia) - 85 innings

Shaun Marsh, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list, having completed his 3,000 runs in T20s in 87 matches and 85 innings.

D'Arcy Short (Australia) - 86 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

D'Arcy Short (Australia) - 86 innings

Australia’s explosive batter D’Arcy Short features third on the list, reaching 3,000 T20 runs in 86 innings.

Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 86 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 86 innings

The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 90 matches and 86 innings.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 87 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 87 innings

Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle is the fifth-quickest to reach 3,000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 88 matches and 87 innings.

Trending Photo

F-35, F-15, MQ-9 drones, tankers, AWACS: US congress estimates 42 aircrafts lost since the start of US-Iran war
9

F-35, F-15, MQ-9 drones, tankers, AWACS: US congress estimates 42 aircrafts lost since the start of US-Iran war

100 Years of Essel Group: A century of vision, innovation and inspiring generations
7

100 Years of Essel Group: A century of vision, innovation and inspiring generations

From Drishyam to Lucifer: 7 must-watch Mohanlal movies on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms
8

From Drishyam to Lucifer: 7 must-watch Mohanlal movies on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Science myths people still believe in 2026 — and why our brains love them
8

Science myths people still believe in 2026 — and why our brains love them

What is ULPGM-V3? India completes final trials of indigenous UAV-launched precision guided missile; All features explained
6

What is ULPGM-V3? India completes final trials of indigenous UAV-launched precision guided missile; All features explained