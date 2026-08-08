/Operation Safed Sagar: Meet the real heroes behind Netflix’s Kargil War series

Abhay Verma has stepped into the shoes of Flying Officer Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal, known by his call sign "Dhali". He was among the young pilots of the Golden Arrows during the Kargil War. As shown in the series, his most remarkable achievement came during the night-strike phase of Operation Safed Sagar. According to the Indian Air Force's gallantry award records, Dhaliwal had only 46 hours of night-flying experience and had not previously trained for specialised night strikes when he was called upon to perform them. Yet he successfully completed four operational night missions. He was among the youngest IAF pilots to participate in such night strike operations. For his performance during Operation Safed Sagar, he received the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry. He eventually became a Wing Commander and was associated with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. Dhaliwal died in a 2009 aircraft accident while serving with the team.