/'Dragon and elephant helping each other': China backs India amid Trump's massive tariffs

As India-US ties took a drastic turn recently after US President Donald Trump's tariffs threat, China on Thursday (August 14) expressed optimism to work with India, and cement political mutual trust, along with handling differences properly.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, during a press conference, told reporters that India and China are maintaining interactions at various levels, in order to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries.

India-China direct flights

When asked about India resuming direct flights to China as early as next month, Jian said that the Chinese side has been in "close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights between the two countries."

"The total population of China and India combined is over 2.8 billion. Resuming direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India helps facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges and cooperation," the spokesperson added.

China backs India against US tariffs

Further highlighting on how India-China relations have taken a positive turn after the US imposed challenges on India, Jian assured that Beijing "stands ready to work with India" to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries.

"China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant as partners helping each other succeed is the right choice for both sides," the spokesperson said.

She stressed that China will work along with India to increase political mutual interest and expand exchanges and cooperation together.

"China stands ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, consistently increase political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation together, properly handle differences while bearing in mind the bigger picture, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on such multilateral platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with a view to promoting the sound and steady development of China-India relations," added.

This comes after Trump imposed massive tariffs on India, citing concerns over New Delhi buying Russian oil, which has potentially brought Russia and China closer to India.