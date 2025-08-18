Trump-Zelensky Meeting LIVE: European leaders arrive at White House for Ukraine talks

Zelensky met Trump at the White House, backed by European leaders, as Trump urged Ukraine to drop NATO plans and Crimea claims. Zelensky stressed security guarantees.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the White House for a crucial meeting with Donald Trump, supported by several European leaders. The talks come as Trump pushes Kyiv to accept major concessions to Russia after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
The US president has said Ukraine should abandon its NATO ambitions and formally give up Crimea, two of Moscow’s central demands. Zelensky, who first met European leaders privately in Washington before heading to the Oval Office, urged Trump to pursue “peace through strength” and underlined the need for American security guarantees. “This is, really, the most important,” Zelensky said, adding that the meeting with Trump was “very serious.”
Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska last week ended without a ceasefire. Trump also repeated Kremlin talking points, saying Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he wished. On Sunday, Trump declared there was “no getting back” Crimea and “NO GOING INTO NATO” for Ukraine.
When he was asked what security guarantees he needs from Trump, Zelenskyy says: “Everything." He says he needs a strong Ukrainian army – weapons, training, equipment, intelligence. And he depends on the United States and his European allies.
When asked whether he would consider ceding territory, Zelensky said that “we need to stop the war, to stop Russia”. Zelensky added that Ukrainians are strong and that they support Trump's plans to end the war in a “diplomatic way.” He added that he wants to have a trilateral meeting.
Asked who is expected to end the war, Putin or Zelensky, Trump says “if everything works out today we’ll have a [trilateral meeting] … I think we’ll have a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that”.
The White House has confirmed that five US officials will join President Donald Trump in the Oval Office during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later today.
The officials include Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.
Zelensky will be accompanied by his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and Rustem Umerov, the former defence minister who now leads Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council.
They’re all in place at the White House, ahead of the Ukrainian president:
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
French President Emmanuel Macron
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni
Finnish President Alexander Stubb
Laying out the goal for the White House meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that the goal is to recall what unites Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, pointing to Russia.
"There can be no territorial discussions about Ukraine without Ukrainian leaders," the French president stressed.
He added that if partners are weak with Russia, they create preconditions for future conflicts.
In order to have a “lasting peace deal for Ukraine, Ukraine needs a strong army", he said, adding that European allies want "Ukraine’s territorial integrity to be respected” and that “Ukraine must be represented in any talks on Ukraine’s future.”
Macron stressed that the goal for talks is to " present a united front between Ukraine and its European allies", further warning that “if we show weakness today in front of Russia, we are laying the ground for future conflict.”
1:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) - Trump to greet Zelensky
The US president will greet his Ukrainian counterpart after the EU leaders' arrival. Soon after that, they will head for the meeting in the Oval Office.
2:15 pm ET (11:45 pm IST) - Trump to greet European leaders
Trump will greet other European leaders in the State Dining Room an hour after he began his Oval Office meeting with Zelensky.
2:30 pm ET (12 am IST) - Family photo
15 minutes after the greetings, the US president and European leaders will take a family photo together in the Cross Hall.
3:00 pm ET (12:15 am IST) - Trump, Zelensky, EU leaders meeting
Trump, Zelensky, and other European leaders will then head into their own high-stakes meeting in the East Room of the White House.
European leaders have started to arrive at the White House. First to arrive was NATO chief Mark Rutte. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK PM Sir Keir Starmer and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have also arrived at the White House.