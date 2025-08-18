Trump-Zelensky Meeting LIVE: European leaders arrive at White House for Ukraine talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the White House for a crucial meeting with Donald Trump, supported by several European leaders. The talks come as Trump pushes Kyiv to accept major concessions to Russia after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The US president has said Ukraine should abandon its NATO ambitions and formally give up Crimea, two of Moscow’s central demands. Zelensky, who first met European leaders privately in Washington before heading to the Oval Office, urged Trump to pursue “peace through strength” and underlined the need for American security guarantees. “This is, really, the most important,” Zelensky said, adding that the meeting with Trump was “very serious.”

Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska last week ended without a ceasefire. Trump also repeated Kremlin talking points, saying Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he wished. On Sunday, Trump declared there was “no getting back” Crimea and “NO GOING INTO NATO” for Ukraine.