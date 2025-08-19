/'Ended India-Pakistan war': Trump's 'big' achievement, mentions it yet again during meeting with Zelensky

The Ukraine-Russia war has been ongoing for three years, and to reach a ceasefire, President Zelensky met US President Donald Trump, along with European leaders. This was the Ukrainian president’s second visit to the White House this year. And during his meeting with Trump, who announced ceasefires in the past, brought up all the wars he has stopped. One such conflict that never leaves his list of achievements is the India-Pakistan conflict, which reached a ceasefire in May. The DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of Islamabad and New Delhi got on a call to declare a ceasefire, before the countries embroiled in cross-border fighting could announce. The US did it. Though India does not accept Trump’s claims, but that hasn’t deterred him from mentioning it.

During the media interaction, Trump said, “The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it. We are going to get it ended.”

Talking about his achievements with peace-making, he added, “I have ended 6 wars and I thought that maybe this would be the easiest one. And it's not the easiest one. It's a tough one...India-Pakistan, we are talking about big places. You take a look at some of these wars, you go to Africa and take a look at that. Rawanda and the Congo - that has been going on for 31 years. We have done a total of 6, not including the fact that we totally obliterated the future nuclear capability of Iran...I feel confident that we are going to get this war off."

The US president is confident he will declare a ceasefire for this conflict too. Like he mentioned, it is tough on, but looks like he will end this one too, like has in the past. Vice President JD Vance has once highlighted that Trump spends substantial time of his working day looking to end wars.