Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen handing over an envelope to Donald Trump when he entered the Oval Office for a meeting with the US president and other officials. It was a letter to the US First Lady, Melania Trump, from Zelensky’s wife - the first lady of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president said that Olena Zelenska has thanked Melania for her letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Ukrainian children who were deported to the Russian Federation.

"The first lady of Ukraine gave a letter to the first lady of the United States, it's not a letter to you (laughs). This is a very sensitive topic," the Ukrainian president told Trump.

Melania Trump sent Putin letter on Ukraine’s ‘stolen children’

During the Alaska summit between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, Melania sent a letter to Putin in which she raised the plight of Ukrainian and Russian children. The letter, as per a Reuters report citing two White House officials, was hand-delivered to Putin by Trump as the two presidents met in Alaska for talks over the Ukraine war. Melania herself was not a part of the Alaska trip.

The abduction of Ukrainian children by Russian forces has been a deeply sensitive issue for Kyiv. Ukraine has accused Russia of illegally carrying out the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children. Russia has, however, denied the "abduction" allegation and says they were transported for their own safety and to save them from the horrors of the war.