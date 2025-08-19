/Putin doesn't have 'courage' to meet Zelensky? German Chancellor says. Here's what Russian president says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a briefing after a meeting of European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House with US President Donald Trump. Merz said he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin will not have the "courage" to come to a summit with Zelenky. The statement came after the American president announced that he had started the arrangements for a meeting between the presidents of the two countries at war.

"Feeling that these are decisive days for Ukraine," the German chancellor said, adding that Ukraine should not be forced into territorial concessions.

Meanwhile, it was reported that during a call with Trump, which the US president apparently made by pausing his meeting with Zelensky, Putin said he was ready to meet the Ukrainian president. Sources familiar with the call told AFP that the Russian president told Trump of his readiness to meet Zelensky.

After this report, the German chancellor added in his statement that Putin told Trump he's ready to meet Zelensky within two weeks.

'I called President Putin'

Donald Trump announced on Monday (August 19) that he has started the arrangement to for a meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Russian supremo Vladimir Putin. Trump said that after the meeting between the presidents of the countries at war takes place, another meeting will happen, which will include the American president himself. Talking about the location of the meeting for the two presidents, Trump said it was up to them to decide on a place.

"I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron ... in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office. During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social.