/Did Trump pause his meeting with Zelensky to call Putin? Here's what we know

US President Donald Trump reportedly paused his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders to call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The source told CNN that the European leaders were not present for the conversation.

The news was first reported by German newspaper Bild, which reported that the talks with European leaders would continue after the call with Putin at the White House.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social, "At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself."

Moreover, the Kremlin also confirmed the Trump-Putin call, saying that the two leaders discussed the possibility of raising the Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the negotiations.