/Not alone this time, Zelensky brings his 'right-hand' man to meet Trump. Who is he?

Unlike his last meeting in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Putin did not appear to the White House alone this time. He brought his "right hand," Andriy Yermak. He is Zelensky's top chief of staff. Rustem Umerov, former defence minister and now head of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, also joined the president for the Oval Oval office meeting to discuss the ceasefire with Russia.

The White House confirmed that five US officials joined the US President for the meeting. The officials are: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and special envoy Keith Kellogg.

Who is Andriy Yermak?

After gaining significance recognition since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, Andriy Yermak was the only Ukrainian in this year's TIME 100 Most Influential People. Featuring him in one of their reports this year, Politico called Yermak a doer and Zelensky a dreamer.

Andriy Yermak is the son of a Soviet diplomat and holds an MD degree in international law. He worked in law and film production until 2019 - the year in which he became Zelensky's assistant. When the war started, Yermak was started being knonw as the right-hand man of the Ukrainina president and Ukraine's "real power broker". In many reports, he has even been termed the unofficial vice president of Ukraine.