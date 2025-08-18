/What will Zelensky wear to meet Trump after the last Oval Office drama? His designer says....

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is all set to meet his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington on Monday (August 18). Apart from the question about the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, one thing people are curious to know is what the Ukrainian leader will wear. The question holds significance after the heated drama in the Oval Office over Zelensky's outfit when he met Trump and his VP, JD Vance. Last time, Zelensky wore a black polo t-shirt for his meeting in the White House with the officials. Although there were multiple things that led to the failure of the meeting, one thing for which the Ukrainian president was humiliated in front of the international media by Trump and his aides was that he was not wearing a suit. In the opinion of Trump and Vance, it was an unprofessional way to appear for a high-level meeting.

So, what would Zelensky wear in today's meeting?

Elvira Gasanova, the designer who collaborated with Zelensky last time, told Fox News that the Ukrainian president will go for a more formal look this time.

"Tomorrow he most likely will not appear in a polo," Gasanova said, adding, “I think he will choose a black military suit or a military-style shirt with trousers — perhaps a jacket.”

"After the recent ‘no suit’ drama, he will likely approach this question differently," she said.

This, after the White House reportedly asked Ukrainian officials if their president would wear a suit. As per a report by Axios, the sources have said that Zelensky is less likely to worry about his outfit and will appear wearing the same black jacket he wore to a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June.

What happened last time?

"Why don't you wear a suit?" A reporter present in the WHite House asked Zelensky during his meeting with Trump and Vance. "You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit...Do you own a suit?" he added. After which, Trump and Vance humiliated the Ukrainian president for his outfit.

Zelensky doesn't have personal stylist