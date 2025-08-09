/Russia, Ukraine to swap territories? Trump hints peace deal may involve land swap

President Donald Trump on Friday (Aug 8) said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were nearing a breakthrough that could potentially include a "swapping of territories". Talking to reporters, he said, "I think we're getting very close," adding that the land in question has “been fought over for three and a half years” and that any swap would be "to the betterment of both." He made the announcement while hosting a separate peace summit for Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House and as his self-imposed deadline for Russia to make a deal or face sanctions came to an end.

Trump confirms meeting with Putin

The US president avoided giving many details on the Ukraine talks, saying he didn't want to overshadow the day's event. However, he confirmed he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "very shortly," and revealed that "It would have been sooner, but I guess there’s security arrangements that, unfortunately, people have to make".

Trump had set an August 8 deadline for Moscow to reach a deal or face sweeping sanctions — including "secondary sanctions" and penalties on countries doing business with Russia. That date was moved up in late July from a 50-day timeline he'd set earlier in the summer.

Is the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting Russia's "last chance"?

Asked if the August 15 meeting would be Putin's final chance to secure an agreement, Trump said he doesn't like to use the term "last chance". Still, he argued that he believes Putin "wants to see peace now," despite calling past talks with the Russian leader "meaningless". He also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for working hard toward a resolution.