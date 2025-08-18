Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in the White House for the second time in 2025. But this time around, he will be joined by European leaders; French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will accompany him in the meeting with Donald Trump. Talking about the engagement, the US president said he has never hosted 'so many European leaders at one time'.

Trump recently concluded his meeting with Russian President Putin in Alaska, where they discussed the end to the war with Ukraine. Moscow's military action in Ukraine began in February 2022. And now, this is the sixth war Trump is working to put an end to. Though Kyiv is looking for a ceasefire even before a final deal is reached, the US is concentrating on the deal.