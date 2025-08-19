/Gen V season 2: The Boys spinoff announces updated release schedule

The highly anticipated Gen V season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this September. The Boys spinoff will follow an updated release format, with the first three episodes dropping on the same day. Just like the first season, season 2 will consist of multiple episodes and will centre on Marie Moreau and her friends as they attempt to take back control of Godolkin University from Homelander and his army of supes.

Recap of Gen V season 1

Season 1 introduced viewers to Marie Moreau, a young student with the power to manipulate blood. She soon discovered that behind Godolkin University’s prestigious image lay disturbing secrets. Throughout the season, Marie was forced into a fight for survival, uncovering shocking truths about the school. By the finale, Marie and her friends were captured by Homelander and his forces, setting the stage for season 2.

What to expect in Gen V season 2

The first trailer for season 2 premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, confirming that Erin Moriarty’s Starlight will make a cameo appearance. The trailer also introduced Dogknott, a new supe who will serve as one of the main antagonists. The second season will also feature cameos from the cast of the movies, including Antony Star and Karl Urban. Returning cast members include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn.

Gen V season 2 release schedule

The first three episodes of Gen V season 2 will release on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Episode 4 will arrive on September 24, followed by episode 5 on October 1, episode 6 on October 8, episode 7 on October 15, and the season finale on October 22, 2025. The events of season 2 will directly lead into the fifth and final season of The Boys, set to premiere in 2026.

